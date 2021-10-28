Tractor-trailer carrying produce crashes on I-91 North in Wallingford

Crashes

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-91 North in Wallingford is causing delays Thursday morning.

State police said a tractor-trailer carrying produce crashed into the guardrail near Exit 15 in Wallingford at around 6:20 a.m.

The left lane is currently closed, according to state police. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Consumer Protection responded to the scene to determine if the produce had been compromised.

No one was injured.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

DIGITAL FIRST: State investigating sexual harassment claims at Eli Whitney Technical High School

News /

2 rescued from Hamden apartment building fire

News /

Tractor-trailer carrying produce crashes on I-91 North in Wallingford

News /

Local attorney challenges middle school students to collect 2,000 cans in East Haven

News /

Shubert Theatre hosting free backstage trick-or-treat event Halloween weekend

News /

Christopher Columbus Statue Lawsuit

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss