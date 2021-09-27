Two-car crash involving ambulance shuts down Exit 35 off-ramp on Route 8 north in Waterbury

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash involving an ambulance has shut down the Exit 35 off-ramp on Route 8 northbound in Waterbury.

Connecticut State Police say they were advised of the crash around 8:38 p.m. and EMS and the local fire department were dispatched to the scene.

State Police say EMS transported at least one patient to an area hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The accident scene is still active. State Police ask that anyone traveling in the area use alternate routes.

