Two car crash on Rt 79 in Durham sends one to hospital, kills one

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in Durham Saturday morning sent one driver to the hospital and left the other driver dead.

Connecticut State Police report the crash occurred on Route 79 in Durham.

Police report Gene Richard, 77, of Durham was driving south on Rt 79 driving a Silver Ford Fusion when he t-boned a Nissan GTR traveling north driven by Douglas S Ross, 38, of Hamden.

Police report “approximately 30 feet of metal bean guard rail” along the side of the highway was damaged in the crash. Both vehicles were towed by Mal’s Auto due to disabling damages.

Richard was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with minor injuries. Ross was pronounced dead on the scene.

This case remains under investigation.