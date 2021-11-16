Two rescued after car drives into CVS building in Bantam

BANTAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured after a car drove into a CVS building in Bantam Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:11 p.m., Litchfield and Bantam fire departments were dispatched to the CVS on West Street for reports of a car into a building with multiple parties entrapped.

Photos posted by the Bantam Fire Company on Facebook show a grey-colored sedan fully embedded inside the store.

Arriving units found one victim trapped in the car and one pinned between the car and collapsed shelving. Both victims were rescued and transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Torrington Fire and EMS and rescue teams also responded to the call.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the incident.