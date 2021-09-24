Two transported to hospital, one with serious injuries, following separate crashes on Leavenworth Road in Shelton

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating two separate crashes, one of which left a driver with serious injuries, that happened in the area of Leavenworth Road Friday.

At around 4:30 p.m., Shelton Police, Fire and EMS were sent to the area of 425 Leavenworth Road for two separate, one-car crashes. Police said one driver sustained serious injuries and both drivers were transported to the hospital.

The road was closed following the crash.

Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is investigating the incidents.