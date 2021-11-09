Waterbury PD investigates rollover crash with ejection

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a crash on Thomaston Avenue that led one person to be ejected from a car Tuesday morning.

Waterbury Police officers responded to the area of 2627 Thomaston Avenue for a report of a crash.

Police said one of the involved vehicles rolled over and an occupant was ejected from the vehicle. Occupants of both vehicles were taken to Waterbury Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the area remains closed and detours have been temporarily set up as they continue to investigate the crash.

WPD is investigating a MVA in the area of 2627 Thomaston Avenue. This area will be closed temporarily and detours have been setup. Please avoid traveling in this area. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/lNjLf2s5TV — Waterbury Police (@WaterburyPD) November 9, 2021

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for more details.