WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is suffering a serious leg injury after a crash on Chase Avenue Saturday, according to Waterbury police.

Police said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle in the area of 300 Chase Ave. The motorcyclist is being treated for their serious leg injury at a local hospital.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, as officers investigate.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.