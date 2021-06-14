Willington teen dead following crash into tree in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager is dead following a crash in Mansfield Monday afternoon.

According to State Police, around 2:43 p.m., Isaac Valle Davis, 17, was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback on Mansfield City Road with two other teens in the car.

Just before the intersection with Independence Drive, Davis ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Davis died at the scene. His two passengers – Jaylin Mateychuck, 18, of Willington, and Naider Ali, 17, of Mansfield – sustained minor injuries.

All three were wearing seatbelts and the airbags deployed.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call State Police at (860) 896-3200.