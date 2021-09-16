Woman dies in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-395 in Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has died following a crash on I-395 in Griswold Wednesday, according to State Police.

State Police have identified the woman as 29-year-old Bianca Rodriguez of Brooklyn, Connecticut.

State Police said just before 2:30 p.m., Rodriguez was traveling south in the left lane on I-395 behind a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer slowed down as it approached the Route 164 overpass when Rodriguez’ car collided with the back of the tractor-trailer, according to State Police.

State Police said the tractor-trailer operator did not sustain any injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Collier #636 at (860) 848-6500.