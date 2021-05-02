Wrong-way drunk driver strikes State Police cruiser injuring Trooper on I-91 in Hartford

by: Gina D'Amico

Latifah Roldan, 31, of East Hartford – arrested after crashing into State Police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford while driving wrong-way and drunk on the highway – 050221

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police Trooper was injured Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver struck the cruiser on Interstate 91 in the area of Exit 33.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., a CSP Trooper observed a wrong-way driver in a dark-colored Toyota sedan traveling southbound in the right lane on I-91 northbound in the area of Exit 35.

Troopers were notified to stop traffic due to the wrong-way driver. The wrong-way driver ultimately struck a State Police vehicle while traveling on I-91 in the area of Exit 33.

The Trooper was transported to Hartford Hospital and was released with minor injuries. The Trooper’s K-9 partner was in the cruiser at the time of the crash but was not injured.

The operator of the wrong-way vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Latifah Roldan of East Hartford.

Roldan failed the standardized field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for operating under the influence at approximately 2:02 a.m. She was released on a $5,000 surety bond.

Roldan was charged with operating under the influence, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and second-degree reckless endangerment. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

