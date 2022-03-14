NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -Transitioning weather continues to create a seasonal pothole problem. Road crews are doing everything they can to keep up with patching them.

Snow-covered streets and highways. The sign of winter is finally beginning to disappear, only to reveal another problem.

“This is definitely the time of year where most of the potholes damage right after the snowstorms,” said Brian Cowell.

Brian Cowell is the manager at Town Fair Tire in Branford. Techs are working constantly repairing tires, helping motorists to get back on the road. A common problem is bumbles in the sidewall of a tire after hitting a pothole.

“As you hit a pothole, the sidewall of the tire compacts against the rim pinches the inner liner, and causes a bumble to form on the outside of the wall,” Cowell said.

For many drivers, potholes seem to be everywhere. In Wallingford, Town Fair Tire is repairing up to ten a day. There’s just no avoiding what’s left behind by Mother Nature.

The roadway nightmares are being patched up by crews with the Department of Public Works.

“We have 235 miles of road that we have to maintain and of course, this time of year, every day is a challenge,” said Jeffrey Pescosolido, Director of Parks and Public Works in New Haven.

Depending on the size of the potholes, they can also create a deep hole in your pocket. So, what should you do if there’s an annoying pothole in your community?

“We lock See Click Fix system. We use that as a work order system. We receive and then hand that off to our crews,” Pescosolido said.

See Click Fix is available to anyone, no matter what town or city they live in.