Crews attend to fire at Comcast facility in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters were called to an active fire at the Comcast facility Saturday morning in Berlin.

According to Berlin Fire Department dispatch, firefighters responded to the incident just near 8:45 a.m. on 222 New Park Drive, with mutual aid provided by Cromwell Fire, Meriden Fire, and a regional task force.

According to Steve Silver, an Eversource spokesperson, a supervisor responded to the scene and determined the incident may have been caused by an electrical failure due to animal interference.

No other details have been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app and wtnh.com for continuing updates.

