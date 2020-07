BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were called to a fire at the P.T. Barnum apartments on Bird Street in Bridgeport Saturday night.

The fire on the roof of the apartments was possibly caused by fireworks.

2 Alarm Fire confirmed at Bird Street, on roof of PT Bldg 8. BFD remain on scene working fire. Assessment tbd for fire, smoke, water damage. Approx 20 units in bldg – not confirmed how many residents will be displaced. Mutual Aid in effect. pic.twitter.com/0wk0SwxDIQ — Bridgeport Fire Dept (@BridgeportFire) July 5, 2020

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We will have more information when it becomes available.