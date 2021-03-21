Crews respond to house fire in Chester

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews responded to a house fire on Ridge Road early Sunday morning.

State Police told News 8 the call came in shortly after 9:30 a.m.

State Police, Chester Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on scene. There is no word on injuries.

Pleasant Street and Ridge Road is closed as crews investigate.

Troopers confirm that mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to respond to the blaze.

The extent of damage is unknown.

Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com as more information becomes available.