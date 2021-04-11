Crews battle overnight structure fire in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire crews were called to a structure fire on Daniel Peck Road early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:28 a.m., the East Haddam Fire Department responded to Daniel Peck Road for multiple reports of a structure fire.

Photo Credit: Cheryl Fay Siegmann

Upon arrival, crews reported a fully involved structure fire. Fire officials report that mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

There is no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com for the latest details.

