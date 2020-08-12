Crews battle transformer fire in New Haven

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Fire Department crews are fighting a transformer fire in a United Illuminating (UI) building at Water and Olive Streets in New Haven Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the electrical fire briefly impacted power to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but all power has been restored. The fire has been mostly contained according to officials on the scene.

No injuries have been reported. Water Street remains closed as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The scene remains active at this time. News 8 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Police investigate shots fired outside East Haven home, no one hurt

News /

Free COVID-19 testing on New Haven green today

News /

New Haven police investigating shooting in apartment on Donna Drive

News /

Waterbury still cleaning up damage to their parks a week after Tropical Storm Isaias

News /

Research center in Milford set to participate in Pfizer clinical, human trial of COVID-19 vaccine

News /

Elderly woman injured after crashing car into East Haven building

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss