Crews battle transformer fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Fire Department crews are fighting a transformer fire in a United Illuminating (UI) building at Water and Olive Streets in New Haven Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the electrical fire briefly impacted power to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but all power has been restored. The fire has been mostly contained according to officials on the scene.

No injuries have been reported. Water Street remains closed as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The scene remains active at this time. News 8 will bring you more information as it becomes available.