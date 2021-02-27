Crews battle truck blaze outside of Omaha Beef in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire officials were dispatched to a truck blaze outside of Omaha Beef early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Danbury Fire dispatch received a 911 call reporting a truck fire in the loading dock at Omaha Beef on Maple Avenue.

Fire officials report as they were responding, Omaha Beef manager, Jason Street, who is also Assistant Fire Chief of the Northville Fire Department, quickly jumped into action.





Chief Street jumped in the company’s forklift, lifted the rear of the burning truck up, and dragged it into the roadway.

Danbury Fire Department arrived quickly to the scene and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.