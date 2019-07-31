Crews begin dismantling twin spires on St. Anne’s Church in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are dismantling the twin spires on the historic St. Anne’s church in Waterbury.

Officials say they have to come down because they are crumbling. Back in December, chunks of marble and brick started falling off the church and onto the sidewalk below.

Engineers found cracks in the spires from water damage. Church leaders hope to rebuild the spires. It could cost between $2 to $4 million.

