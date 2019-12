NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters from several towns responded to a house fire on Candlewood Lake Road in New Milford Saturday night.

According to an official with the Water Witch Hose Co. #2 of New Milford, crews from surrounding towns were called in for mutual aid.

Courtesy Brookfield Volunteer Fire company

Help came from the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company, Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company and Hawleyville Volunteer Fire Company #1.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.