PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainville Police say they are on the scene of a train derailment in Plainville tonight.

According to police, the incident involved a cargo train with only a conductor on board. There were no other passengers.

Police are advising residents to stay away from Bartlett Street off East Street.

There is no word yet on if there are any injuries.