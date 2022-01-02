Crews put out early morning Hartford fire on Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Fire crews were on scene putting out hot spots from a commercial building in Hartford Sunday morning.

The Hartford Fire Department says a single-story vacant building on 284 Albany Ave caught fire in the early morning hours. The call came in around 12:47 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters were seen hosing the top of a building from an extended ladder around 7 a.m. Smoke could be seen emanating into the air as fire crews continued to hose down the building.

The building was an old restaurant and nail salon that wasn’t open for business, according to Chief Mario Oquendo, Jr.

Heavy fire through the roof was reported. Firefighters battled exterior operations only. No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal’s office.