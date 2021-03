MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews responded to a second-alarm house fire on Laurel Grove Road early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at home on Laurel Grove Road at approximately 3 a.m., according to fire officials.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

Middletown police and fire are on scene.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with News 8 as more information becomes available.