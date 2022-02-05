Crews respond to natural gas leak, street shuts down in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A natural gas leak led to a street being closed-off in Norwich on Saturday.

Officials responded to a call from a motorist of an odor between Newton Street and Grant Court on Saturday afternoon. The Norwich Fire Department said crews metered the area and found high readings at the storm drain in front of 133 Asylum St.

The road between Newton and Grant was closed in assistance with the Norwich Police Department.

According to the NFD, crews made entry to the houses on either side of the street and metered with no abnormal readings found. Norwich Utilities were dispatched to the scene and an on-call technician confirmed the levels in the street, NFD said. Additional crews were called to the scene.

Norwich Utilities took over the scene and were set to continue metering houses and making repairs in the street, which the department said would take several hours.