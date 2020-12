MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency response crews are on scene of a rollover crash that happened in the area of Washington St. and Butternut St. Saturday morning.

Officials told News 8 the crash was related to weather.

According to fire officials, one party was trapped but was extricated by fire department personnel.

Two people were transported to Middlesex Hospital and Hartford Hospital. Police say injuries are minor.

This is a developing story.