1 man stable, 1 woman in critical condition after being shot multiple times in vehicle in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A late shooting left a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and a man shot in a vehicle Saturday in Bridgeport on the city’s East Side.

According to officials, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a ShotSpotter activation at 11:31 p.m. alerting to the area of Kossuth Street, and at 11:32 p.m. for Maple Street — both streets intersecting one another.

Responding officers located a vehicle with two victims seated inside — a female victim who had been shot multiple times, and a male victim with a gunshot to the leg.

The shootings occurred just over a mile from a local hospital where the female victim was reported to have been in critical condition after undergoing surgery the following morning. The male victim was treated for his injuries which were described as non-life threatening.

Bridgeport Police Department is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact (203) 576-TIPS (8477).