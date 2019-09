SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people were arrested after 100 hemp plants were stolen from a local farm in Simsbury.

All four individuals were charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, larceny and interfering with an officer, according to police.

Three men arrested were adults and identified as Eduard Otero-Febo, Jeftian Otero-Febo, and Joel Padilla. The juvenile was not identified.

The three adults are from Massachusetts.