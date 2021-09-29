14-year-old boy stabbed in the chest during altercation; Waterbury man charged with murder

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old boy is dead following a stabbing incident in Waterbury on Wednesday.

At 1:38 p.m. Waterbury Police were dispatched to the area of Colonial Avenue for reports of a stabbing. Officers were told a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest.

The juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Arriving officers were able to immediately identify the person responsible for the stabbing. Jeimy Cintron, 27, of Waterbury was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held on a $3-million bond.

Investigation revealed a verbal and physical fight occurred between the victim and Cintron. During the altercation, Cintron stabbed the victim.

This investigation is active and continues to be investigated by the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.