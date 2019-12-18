15-year-old arrested for driving stolen car, avoiding traffic stop

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and avoiding a traffic stop in Hamden Tuesday.

Police say they noticed the stolen car and tried to get the New Haven teen to pull over, but he did not comply.

Police later found the stolen vehicle parked on Belmont Street. Canine Knight traveled through several yards to find the suspect.

The juvenile was charged with larceny and interfering with a police officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 3, 2020.