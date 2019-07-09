Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
Politics
Washington D.C. News
Health
Consumer
News 8 Investigators
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
Top Stories
New Haven police investigating shooting on Waverly Street
Top Stories
Mashantucket chairman says latest proposal a good deal for the state
New report ranks best Long Island beaches
North Korea confirms another test of rocket launcher system
Hartford tenants ask for HUD help for deplorable apartment conditions
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Live Traffic Cameras
Top Stories
Driver crashes into left barrier on I-91 North near Exit 19
Top Stories
Car fire scene cleared on Route 72 westbound in New Britain
Top Stories
Park Road to close for road paving, detours implemented
3-car accident causes heavy traffic on Interstate 84 in West Hartford
Motor vehicle accident in East Lyme closes Route 156
Accident on I-91 South in Wallingford, Lifestar called
Sports
Hartford Athletic
MLB
NHL
NBA
NFL
High School
Top Stories
Torres hits slam, Yankees 3-hit skidding Red Sox 4-2
Top Stories
UConn football team prep for first game against Wagner on Aug. 29
Top Stories
Hamden’s Alexis Holmes bring home the gold and silver in Pan American Games
New changes to baseball are coming to the Atlantic League
An takes 1-stroke lead at Wyndham; Svensson shoots 61
Suspended Reds manager wants to watch game without drama
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
Living Well
Mommy Mondays
Cruisin’ Connecticut
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Guests past and present bid Ryan warm farewell
Top Stories
In The Kitchen: Chef Plum cooks Ryan’s favorite dish
Top Stories
Parents’ well wishes for Ryan
Cruisin’ Connecticut: 2019 Orange Firemen’s Carnival in Orange, CT
Custom Suits and Suit Tailoring at Valentino Tailors in Hamden, CT
In The Kitchen: Abigail Raines cooks up fresh Vietnamese spring rolls
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
News 8 School Visits
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
New Haven police investigating shooting on Waverly Street
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm
Crime
Police on scene of shooting in New Haven
Couple involved in April police shooting engage New Haven officers in chase after hit-and-run
School worker arrested for drinking on field trip
Two suspects arrested in East Hampton armed robbery after police chase ends in Norwich
More Crime Headlines
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run in New Haven was at bar hour before crash
Connecticut man gets 10 years in shooting at intersection
Milford man charged with stalking after violating protective order
Three men facing multiple charges after violent home invasion in Hartford
New Haven Police identify suspect that led police chase, crashed in Branford
Man assaults ex-girlfriend and attacks car with machete
Hartford’s Mayor and interim police chief agree to meet with NAACP over fatal police involved shooting
Driver who struck, killed 81-year-old man sent to prison
Delta pilot arrested for allegedly going to work drunk
Man arrested for exposing himself in Newtown shopping plaza
Unusual Stories
Longhorn on loose corralled by cowboy in Colorado Springs
Pennsylvania cat dives in to summer with love of swimming
Twins on way to twins festival pulled over for second time
Small plane lands on Washington state road, shocking drivers
John Dillinger relatives doubt body in grave is the gangster
More Unusual Stories Headlines
Connecticut
State to use $7.5M from VW settlement on clean air projects
New Haven police investigating shooting on Waverly Street
CT Att. General Tong sues Trump Administration for cutting fuel efficiency standards
Mashantucket chairman says latest proposal a good deal for the state
More Connecticut Headlines
National
1 killed as cliff collapses on popular California beach
California festival gunman killed himself, officials say
New York City gallery owner says he was attacked for wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hat
Puerto Rico governor resigns, names successor
Forest Service wants to trim habitat for sage grouse
More National Headlines
International
Trump says new agreement with EU will boost beef exports
Poland’s president OKs seizure of WWII site for new museum
Polish president wants parliamentary election held on Oct.13
At least 5 dead in flash flooding in Sierra Leone’s capital
Freedom sought for US teen jailed in Rome police slaying
More International Headlines
New Haven
New Haven police investigating shooting on Waverly Street
Police searching for Dave and Buster’s purse snatcher
Field damaged after FD carnival, fireworks in Oxford
Police on scene of shooting in New Haven
Couple involved in April police shooting engage New Haven officers in chase after hit-and-run
More New Haven Headlines
Hartford
State to use $7.5M from VW settlement on clean air projects
Hartford tenants ask for HUD help for deplorable apartment conditions
Man who killed calf in Home Depot lot charged with cruelty
Third suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting behind Hartford school
Advocates plan protests over deadly police shooting in Hartford
More Hartford Headlines
Trending Stories
UConn football team prep for first game against Wagner on Aug. 29
Mashantucket chairman says latest proposal a good deal for the state
Police searching for Dave and Buster’s purse snatcher
Field damaged after FD carnival, fireworks in Oxford
Third suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting behind Hartford school
Don't Miss
Share your Back to School photos with News 8
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign against distracted driving
Connecticut Senator Blumenthal Calls on Directv and At&T U-Verse to Accept Nexstar’s Extension Offer to Immediately Restore Carriage of Network and Local Community Programming
More Don't Miss