WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left an 18-year-old injured.

Police responded to the area of 1417 East Main St. at Irving Gas Station for a complaint of shots fired in the area and located evidence.

An 18-year-old male victim was identified by police after arriving at St. Mary’s Hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officials said the victim was shot just earlier at the identified location of 1417 East Main St.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with further information regarding the incident to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or reach out via the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203755-1234.

