18-year-olds arrested in car theft, crash in Manchester, believed to be connected to other thefts

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Hartford men are in custody after a vehicle was stolen and then crashed near a gas station in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Church Street and Center Street for reports of a crash.

Investigation revealed a 2014 Honda Accord was making a left out of the Citgo Gas station at 116 Center Street onto Church Street when it hit an unoccupied car on Church St. The Accord continued across a lawn and ultimately came to rest in the front yard of 15 Church St.

Two occupants reportedly fled from the car. While officers were responding to the scene of the crash, the owner of the Accord reported his vehicle had been stolen from the Citgo Gas station.

With help from a witness, police were able to quickly obtain a description of the suspects and locate them.

The suspects were identified as Nisaiah Delgado and Jordon Tromley, both age 18 years, of Hartford.

Delgado was charged with the following:

Larceny 2nd Degree CGS §53a-126b

Criminal Trover 2nd Degree CGS §53a-123

Evading Responsibility CGS §14-224(b)(3)

Operating M/V without a License CGS §14-36(a)

Tromley was charged with the following:

Larceny 2nd Degree CGS §53a-126b

Criminal Liability / Criminal Trover 2nd Degree CGS §53a-123

Delgado and Tromley are being held on a $100,000 bond each and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22. Additional charges for both suspects are pending.

Investigators believe Tromley and Delgado are suspects in several other vehicle thefts that occurred in Manchester over the past week.