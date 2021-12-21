18-year-olds arrested in car theft, crash in Manchester, believed to be connected to other thefts

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Hartford men are in custody after a vehicle was stolen and then crashed near a gas station in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Church Street and Center Street for reports of a crash.

Investigation revealed a 2014 Honda Accord was making a left out of the Citgo Gas station at 116 Center Street onto Church Street when it hit an unoccupied car on Church St. The Accord continued across a lawn and ultimately came to rest in the front yard of 15 Church St.

Two occupants reportedly fled from the car. While officers were responding to the scene of the crash, the owner of the Accord reported his vehicle had been stolen from the Citgo Gas station.

With help from a witness, police were able to quickly obtain a description of the suspects and locate them.

The suspects were identified as Nisaiah Delgado and Jordon Tromley, both age 18 years, of Hartford.

Delgado was charged with the following:

  • Larceny 2nd Degree CGS §53a-126b
  • Criminal Trover 2nd Degree CGS §53a-123
  • Evading Responsibility CGS §14-224(b)(3)
  • Operating M/V without a License CGS §14-36(a)

Tromley was charged with the following:

  • Larceny 2nd Degree CGS §53a-126b
  • Criminal Liability / Criminal Trover 2nd Degree CGS §53a-123

Delgado and Tromley are being held on a $100,000 bond each and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22. Additional charges for both suspects are pending.

Investigators believe Tromley and Delgado are suspects in several other vehicle thefts that occurred in Manchester over the past week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

Empty store in Glastonbury transformed into a holiday shopping experience for families in foster care

News /

Police investigating stabbing in Newington

News /

Hartford Hilton Hotel workers hold rally to protest plan to turn hotel into condos

News /

Glastonbury Board of Ed. reaffirms decision to remove Tomahawk logo from high school in special meeting

News /

Glastonbury Board of Ed. reaffirms decision to remove Tomahawk logo from high school in special meeting

News /

Geriatric care manager discusses how to keep the elderly protected during the winter

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss