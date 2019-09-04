2 accused of assault, victim removed from life support

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Assault charges against two Connecticut residents remain unchanged in their first appearance since the victim was removed from life support.

Forty-three-year-old Gabor Cirok and 37-year-old Heather Duperry, both of Bristol, face assault charges in connection to the death of 38-year-old Michael Martinez of Bristol.

These charges came before Martinez was removed from life support in August. Police had previously indicated charges would change if he died.

The Bristol Press reports there is also an unidentified 16-year-old who faces charges in connection to the assault.

In addition, 27-year-old Dolly Cruz, of Plainville, has been charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence in the case.

The public defender’s office representing Duperry and Cruz didn’t respond to a call seeking comment Wednesday. It couldn’t immediately be determined who was representing Cirok.