Pair accused of trying to steal $460 worth of seafood from Hamden Stop & Shop

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police need help to identify two people accused of stealing $460 worth of seafood from Stop & Shop.

According to police, the robbery took place after 8:30 p.m. on Monday at the store on Dixwell Avenue.

Officers said the male and female took 10 packages of lobster tails, seven bags of shrimp, five bags of extra-large shrimp, a bag of crab legs and six steaks.

They were last seen driving away in a blue Suzuki sedan.

Those with information are asked to call Officer Vincenzo Palma at (203) 230-4030.