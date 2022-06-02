WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men face charges after a drug bust at a Waterbury barbershop.

Police raided the Fresh Kutz Barbershop on Willow Street on Wednesday as a result of an investigation regarding narcotics and weapon-related violations at the business.

Investigators found 588 grams of marijuana, 4.6 grams of cocaine, and $1,368 in cash. They also located four live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Anthony Brockington, 32, and Benjamin Romero, 36, were arrested and charged with running a drug factory.

Brockington, a convicted felon and the owner of the barbershop, was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He posted a $50,000 surety bond and is awaiting arraignment.

Romero was also charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell. He posted a $50,000 surety bond and is awaiting arraignment.