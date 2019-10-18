 

2 arrested after reportedly threatening man with gun, stealing his iPhone on UHart campus

by: Kaylee Merchak

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been arrested after police said they stole another man’s phone.

Just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the University of Hartford (UHart) campus after reports of a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who said he was selling an iPhone on the Letgo app and met up with the potential buyer.

However, during the meetup, the suspect took out a firearm and demanded the cellphone.

The man then took the phone, entered a white Honda Accord, and fled the scene.

Officers determined that Jackson Boulevard was originally mentioned as the meetup location.

They went to that area and found two men inside the Honda with the stolen phone and a BB gun.

Robert Swan, 19, and Jermaine Cox, 25, were arrested.

Both were charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and weapon in a motor vehicle. Swan was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.

Both were booked under a $100,000.

Police want to remind residents to meet in safe places like its new meet up spot.

Related: Hartford police create ‘meetup spot’ for internet purchase exchanges

