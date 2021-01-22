2 arrested after vandalizing Sandy Hook mural in Southington, doing $2.5K in damage, police say

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing charges in connection with defacing a mural that paid tribute to the 26 victims of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Southington police said the vandalism happened at a detached garage in the 200 block of Summer Street.

The property owner said the damage was to the back of one structure for a mural painted in remembrance of the victims in the Newtown School Shooting.

Officers, with the assistance of Plainville police, were able to identify two suspects, 20-year-old Lorenzo Cavallo and 21-year-old Gina Lombardi.

During an interview, police said Lombardi was apologetic, stating she did not know the significance of the mural and was not intentionally defacing the memorial. Lombardi stated that she was frustrated with law enforcement over an incident in Plainville, felt helpless and had a bad knee jerk reaction.

She confessed to partially vandalizing the memorial, confirming the Lorenzo was also responsible for adding additional graffiti.

Police tried to contact Cavallo but the attempts went unanswered. He later turned himself in.

The property owner said the cost to repair the mural was estimated to be approximately $2,500, which did not including additional graffiti on the side of the building that was estimated to be another couple hundred dollars.

Both were charged with criminal mischief first and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree.

