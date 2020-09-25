 

2 arrested, charged with murder in connection to missing Waterbury woman

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNN) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a missing Waterbury woman.

Police said they’ve arrested 22-year-old Miles Johnson and 23-year-old Casandra Nazario in the death of Rachel Lerato Sebetlela.

On July 13, police were called to the woman’s home on Johnson Street after reports that she was missing.

Her remains were found on Sept. 12 at Black Rock Park in Watertown. Connecticut State Police helped with identifying her body.

Johnson, of Waterbury, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with murder. Nazario, of Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday and was charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy at tampering with evidence.

They both are held on a $1 million bond.

