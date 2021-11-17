2 men arrested for car break-ins in Wallingford

Crime

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested two men accused of breaking into cars in Wallingford.

Wallingford Police arrested Gary Gibson, 22, of New Haven and Justin Miller of West Haven, also 22, Tuesday.

Officers responded to Parker Place Apartments on Parker Street for a report of two people trying to open car doors in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers immediately located Miller. Police said he was wearing all black clothing, a black face mask, and purple latex gloves.

Gibson ran from the scene before officers caught him. Police said Gibson was also wearing all black and purple latex gloves.

Police said Gibson and Miller traveled to Wallingford in an Alfa Romeo stolen from Milford. Officers found several items that had been stolen from other vehicles in Wallingford and other areas.

Miller was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Gibson was charged with two counts of interfering with police, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Bond was set for $10,000 for both suspects, and both are due back in court on Dec. 28 in Meriden.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Quinnipiac University student wakes up to find burglar standing at the foot of her bed; food delivery driver arrested

News /

2 men arrested for car break-ins in Wallingford

News /

Absentee ballot counter in contested West Haven mayoral election shares her concerns over the process

News /

Women sue Yale over fentanyl switch-up at fertility clinic

News /

Yale to increase contribution to New Haven by $52M over next 6 years

News /

New Haven police looking to identify truck involved in fatal bicycle crash

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss