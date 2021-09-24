2 arrested for illegally riding ATV, dirt bike in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men face multiple charges, including reckless driving and interfering with police, following an incident in Meriden Thursday night.

The Meriden Police Department said detectives tried to stop two people on a 4-wheel ATV and dirt bike who were driving recklessly on Colony Street, but both fled from authorities.

Detectives later spotted the ATV, operated by 25-year-old Justin Potts, and dirt bike, operated by 28-year-old Omar Vega, stopped at an intersection of Lewis and Springdale avenues. Police said detectives in an unmarked cruiser pulled in front of them to conduct a traffic stop, but Potts and Vega attempted to flee again.

Police said Potts accelerated forward, striking the cruiser. His ATV became stuck on the cruiser as he tried to get away, according to police.

When the ATV stalled, Potts tried to run away, police said. Vega put his dirt bike in the detectives’ path, which police said caused contact with a detective.

Vega was then taken into custody, and Potts was quickly located and also taken into custody.

Vega is charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, two counts of reckless driving, interfering with police, assault of public safety officer, and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

Potts is charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, two counts of reckless driving, interfering with police, first-degree reckless endangerment, and evading responsibility. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Police said Potts also had an active warrant of West Haven for domestic-related charges.