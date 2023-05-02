Mugshots of Jason L. Comeau (left )and Jason R. Blinn (right) (CREDIT: West Hartford Police Department)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police have arrested two men in connection to a narcotics drug bust, authorities said.

The West Hartford Police Department’s Community Support Unit conducted an investigation into the illegal sale of crystal methamphetamine and Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) in an apartment building located at 773 Farmington Avenue.

Police obtained a narcotics search warrant on the morning of April 27 which resulted in the seizure of narcotics and the arrest of two men.

Police said officers found 16.6 pounds of suspected GHB, 32.8 grams of crystal meth, 82.3 grams of psilocybin and packaging equipment for a drug factory.

Drugs seized from the scene (CREDIT: WHPD)

Police said the suspects had been operating a drug factory 200 feet away from Whiting Lane Elementary School.

Jason Blinn and Jason Comeau both 40, were arrested and charged with the following offenses:

One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell

Two counts of possession of hallucinogen with intent to sell GHB and psychedelic mushrooms

One count of operation of a drug factory

One count of illegal sale within 1500 feet of a school

One count of conspiracy at possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell

Two counts of conspiracy at possession of hallucinogen with intent to sell psychedelic mushrooms and GHB

One count of conspiracy of operation of a drug factory

One count of conspiracy of illegal narcotics sale within 1500 feet of a school

Blinn was assigned a $50,000 surety bond and was transferred to judicial marshal custody. He is scheduled to appear in Hartford Criminal Court on May 16.

Comeau was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond pending his appearance in Hartford Criminal Court on May 11.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact West Hartford police at 860 -570-8969.