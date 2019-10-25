2 arrests made in Manchester armed robberies

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made early Friday morning in two armed robberies that occurred at Manchester convenience stores earlier this week.

Police say that two men were taken into custody after an investigation into the armed robberies at the Mobil Gas Station, at 427 Hartford Road, and the Xtra Mart, at 95 Buckland Street, that happened on Wednesday.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect to the public and were able to identify the man pictured as 42-year-old Patrick Tanasi, of Manchester. He was found on Oakland Street just after 1 a.m. and was arrested.

Surveillance from the Mobil Gas Station at 427 Hartford Rd

Tanasi was charged Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Conspiracy to commit Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Larceny, Conspiracy to commit Larceny, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Robbery, and Conspiracy to commit Robbery in both incidents.

According to police, Tanasi had a co-conspirator in the Xtra Mart robbery, identified as 43-year-old Travis St John, of Manchester. He was found in Winsted just after 4 a.m. Friday and was arrested.

St John was charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to commit Robbery, Larceny and Conspiracy to commit Larceny.

Tanasi was held on a $500,000 bond while St John was held on a $250,000 bond. Both will appear in court Friday.

The robberies still remain under investigation and more charges may be forthcoming.