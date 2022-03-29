MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men face charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting last November in Middletown.

The female victim was struck multiple times by shots fired from a passing vehicle, police said. She was injured but survived. The victim’s boyfriend, who was in the car, was the intended target, according to police.

Police arrested 18-year-old Marion Nesmith-Ortiz of Meriden and 22-year-old Damajh Privott of Middletown in connection with the shooting.

Privott faces charges of assault, conspiracy to commit assault, the commission of a felony with a firearm, a weapon in a vehicle, and the unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was held on a $1 million surety bond.

Police charged Nesmith-Ortiz with conspiracy to commit assault, the commission of a felony with a firearm, a weapon in a vehicle, and aiding in the commission of an assault. He was held on a $500,000 surety bond.