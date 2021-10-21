2 FedEx employees accused of stealing 20 smartphones from shipping box

by: Jenn Brink

Left to right: Simon M. Muriithi, Tyshawn Thomas (Credit: South Windsor Police Department)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two employees at the South Windsor FedEx distribution center allegedly stole 20 smartphones from a shipping box, police said.

South Windsor Police arrested 18-year-old Simon M. Muriithi of South Windsor and 19-year-old Tyshawn Thomas of East Hartford on Tuesday after FedEx security caught the men stealing smartphones from a shipping box on a conveyor belt at the distribution center on Kennedy Road.

Twenty phones were taken, totaling approximately $8,000, according to police.

Muriithi and Thomas were released on $5,000 non-surety bonds and are due back in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 3.

