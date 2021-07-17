2 injured in overnight shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on East Main Street Saturday.

At approximately 1:47 a.m., officers responded to East Main Street at Wall Street on a weapons and shots fired complaint.

Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. Police tell News 8 that the victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police were alerted of another man suffering from a gunshot wound and have confirmed his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are expected to release more information later Saturday; the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, News 8 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.