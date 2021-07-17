2 injured in overnight shooting in Waterbury

Crime

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
waterburypolice_1525061070371.jpg

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on East Main Street Saturday.

At approximately 1:47 a.m., officers responded to East Main Street at Wall Street on a weapons and shots fired complaint.

Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. Police tell News 8 that the victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police were alerted of another man suffering from a gunshot wound and have confirmed his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are expected to release more information later Saturday; the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, News 8 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Nyberg: Women-owned winery opens for business in Orange

News /

Crooks steal from Naugatuck Valley non-profit. Businesses step up to help keep its work going

News /

New Haven high school students learn what it takes to be a nurse in summer program

News /

Second person arrested in connection to Waterbury homicide on Bronson St.

News /

Waterbury PD searching for 3 ATV, dirt bike operators responsible for vandalizing Library Park

News /

Neighbors around Tweed Airport express concerns about expansion process

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss