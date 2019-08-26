1  of  2
2 men rob Taco Bell with a machete and crowbar

by: Associated Press

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are looking for two men they say robbed a Taco Bell armed with a machete and a crowbar by entering the building through an unsecured door.

Police say the suspects entered the Cromwell restaurant at around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Police say they had employees empty a safe, as well as, their pockets of any valuables.

The men allegedly then took the staff outside and had them wait there while they fled the scene in a tan-colored Honda.

Cromwell police responded and tried stop the vehicle, which fled at a high rate of speed.

One occupant was described as a black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and another was described as a white male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

No injuries were reported.

