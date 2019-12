BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Bridgeport on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Park Avenue.

2310hrs, 600th block of Park Ave, reports of two victims shot in the arm. PD and DB on scene gathering information. These are initial reports. #bpdpolice — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) December 7, 2019

Officers said two people were shot in the arm. Their conditions are unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.