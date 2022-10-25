SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two teens were arrested in Southington in connection to a stolen car and shots fired incident in the town.

Police said on Oct. 23 at 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Garden Path Florist on Shuttle Meadow Road for the report of a suspicious car in the parking lot. Police identified the car as stolen from Bristol.

Surveillance footage recorded in the area showed three males exiting the car. Surveillance video shows that after leaving the Garden Path Florist, two loud gunshots were heard and video showed the suspects walking from the direction in which the gunshots originated.

Officers were able to locate the juveniles and discovered one of them had a firearm in a fanny pack. Police said the fanny pack also contained a set of car keys belonging to the stolen car.

During interviews, police said the juveniles said the gun was shot twice behind Dunham Place by two of the suspects. One shot was reported to have been shot over the highway and the other was fired into a tree.

Officers charged a 14-year-old with reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge, and carrying a pistol without a permit. A 16-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge, carrying a pistol without a permit, and theft of a motor vehicle. Both juveniles were issued a juvenile summons and released to their parents.