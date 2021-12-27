2 teens arrested amid disturbance at Manchester movie theater

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested two teens during a disturbance at a movie theater in Manchester Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Cinemark Theatre on Redstone Road around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a report of approximately 20 juveniles yelling, screaming, and disturbing customers.

Movie theater staff told police the group became aggressive with them when they asked the group to leave the facility.

An employee at the theater said he was assaulted by a juvenile and identified her to police. While attempting to speak with the girl, authorities said she became combative and began assaulting officers.

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding law enforcement agencies due to the size of the uncooperative crowd.

With the help of additional resources, police said the situation was quickly controlled.

Police arrested two 17-year-old girls from Hartford during the incident. Both teens are charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

One of the teens is also charged with two counts of assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, and trespass.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Theater operations returned to normal after the crowd dispersed.