WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two women have been charged with murder in connection to the death of another woman in Waterbury last month.

Waterbury police said on Oct. 29 just after 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying unresponsive on the floor.

The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Shelley Stamp, was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. Family members told the officers that they had not heard from Stamp recently, so they checked on her and found her unresponsive.

Police determined that Stamp had an altercation earlier in the day with two other women. The women were identified as 35-year-old Heather Anderson and 37-year-old Shannon Gritzbach. Police determined that the altercation became physical, causing Stamp to become injured.

After Stamp was injured, police said the suspect stole credit cards from the victim before fleeing the scene. They used the credit cards to make several purchases, according to police.

An autopsy was conducted and results are pending for the cause and manner of Stamp’s death.

Anderson and Gritzbach were both charged with murder, conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, sixth-degree larceny, illegal use of credit cards and first-degree burglary.

Anderson is currently in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond and Gritzbach was held by Waterbury police on a $1 million bond.