BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old Bridgeport man died following a shooting in the city on Tuesday night, according to police.

Bridgeport police responded to 640 Trumbull Ave. around 11:30 a.m. and located a man unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he later died after midnight early Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Deron Dacosta.

The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau Homicide Squad responded to the scene and has taken charge of the investigation.

Anyone with further information regarding the shooting is urged to reach out to Detective Brian Coyne at (203) 581-5223 or via the BPD Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS.